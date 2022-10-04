Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Little girl’s dance in open farm is winning hearts. Seen it yet?

Now an absolutely adorable video of her dancing in an open field is doing the rounds of the internet and we are sure you will enjoy watching it.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 02:36 PM IST

Little girl’s dance in open farm is winning hearts. Seen it yet?
Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Some kids enjoy being the centre of attention and displaying their talent. Such children are natural performers, and their antics are entertaining to watch. One such name is former Dance India Dance contestant Aadhyashree Upadhyay. Now an absolutely adorable video of her dancing in an open field  is doing the rounds of the internet and we are sure you will enjoy watching it. The video is shared on her official Instagram account. 

The video opens to show the little girl performing to Saaj Bhatt's 'Halki Si Barsaat' song. And as the video progresses, one can see how entirely invested she is in the performance and her talent totally steals the show. She was such a pro that she was able to match up to the hook steps as well and pulled off the moves with effortless ease. The adorable dance video has been posted on Instagram with a caption that reads, "Holki Holki si Barish"

The internet loved the video, quite obviously, as it has collected 111k likes and millions of views. Netizens shared their thoughts in the comments section of the post.  "She's a star and really enjoying herself," said one Instagram user. "She's got moves," says another. "Still dancing better than me," says a third. This was accompanied by several laughing face emojis.

What do you think of this dance video? Don't you think this little girl's moves deserve a 10/10?

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Hartalika Teej 2022: Facts that you need to know about Hartalika Teej
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Punjab National Bank WhatsApp banking: Know how to use the service, step-by-step guide
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.