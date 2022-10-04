Little girl’s dance in open farm is winning hearts. Seen it yet?

Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Some kids enjoy being the centre of attention and displaying their talent. Such children are natural performers, and their antics are entertaining to watch. One such name is former Dance India Dance contestant Aadhyashree Upadhyay. Now an absolutely adorable video of her dancing in an open field is doing the rounds of the internet and we are sure you will enjoy watching it. The video is shared on her official Instagram account.

The video opens to show the little girl performing to Saaj Bhatt's 'Halki Si Barsaat' song. And as the video progresses, one can see how entirely invested she is in the performance and her talent totally steals the show. She was such a pro that she was able to match up to the hook steps as well and pulled off the moves with effortless ease. The adorable dance video has been posted on Instagram with a caption that reads, "Holki Holki si Barish"

The internet loved the video, quite obviously, as it has collected 111k likes and millions of views. Netizens shared their thoughts in the comments section of the post. "She's a star and really enjoying herself," said one Instagram user. "She's got moves," says another. "Still dancing better than me," says a third. This was accompanied by several laughing face emojis.

What do you think of this dance video? Don't you think this little girl's moves deserve a 10/10?