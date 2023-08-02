Little girl's charming dance to 'Moka Soka' in Delhi metro wins hearts, video is viral

The video in question portrayed a delightful scene of a little girl showcasing her dance moves to the tune of a popular Haryanvi song, "Moka Soka."

New Delhi: Recently, the Delhi Metro has witnessed a surge of videos making headlines, but unfortunately, not all for the best reasons. From couples engaged in intimate displays of affection to women dressed in provocative attire, these last few months have seen an influx of "awkward" moments captured on camera within the metro's confines. However, amidst this sea of controversies, one particular video managed to stand out, sparking admiration and joy on the internet.

The video in question portrayed a delightful scene of a little girl showcasing her dance moves to the tune of a popular Haryanvi song, "Moka Soka." Dressed in a charming blue outfit, she exuded an air of innocence that immediately captured the hearts of those who watched her.

As the camera rolled, the little girl's exuberant spirit came to life. With each rhythmic beat, she gracefully moved her feet, twirled around, and swayed to the music. The passengers sharing the same compartment couldn't help but be drawn to her captivating performance. Some smiled, others applauded softly, and a few even recorded the delightful moment to share it with the world.

The heartwarming video of the little girl's dance in the Delhi Metro struck a chord with people from all walks of life, and its viral spread resulted in an outpouring of affection from netizens worldwide. The comment section beneath the video was flooded with heart and love-struck emojis, signifying the overwhelming positive response it received.

One individual simply expressed their delight with a short but meaningful comment, "This is so so good." Another commenter couldn't help but express their admiration for the girl's talent, stating, "I love her dance." A third person chimed in with excitement, exclaiming, "This looks so amazing." The infectious joy and talent displayed by the little girl were clearly resonating with viewers across the internet.

Among the many comments, one stood out with a heartfelt blessing for the young performer, "OMG so well dance, god bless you little sister!"

The video's impact went beyond entertainment; it became a symbol of innocence and happiness that people craved amidst the noise of a fast-paced world.