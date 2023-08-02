Headlines

Meet Hyderabad’s richest man, failed in school twice, runs Rs 1.3 lakh crore company, not from IIT, his net worth is...

Apple iPhone 14 available at Rs 26,399 ahead of Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, up to Rs 43,600 off

Haryana Nuh violence: Section 144 in Noida; protest in Sector 16, 22A; check routes to avoid in Delhi-NCR

Who was Nitin Chandrakant Desai? Man behind Devdas, Lagaan's iconic sets; Amitabh Bachchan credited KBC's success to him

Little girl's charming dance to 'Moka Soka' in Delhi metro wins hearts, video is viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Haryana Violence: Aftermath Of Nuh Violence; Police Force Continues To Be Deployed

Saree-clad woman strolls Rome's streets, viral video captures heartfelt reactions of public

Watch: First Supermoon In August Rises Around The World

8 superfoods that help heal injuries fast

From house worth Rs 19 crore to swanky cars: Most expensive things owned by Ayushmann Khurrana

10 Animals that can regenerate organs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Luv Ranjan attend Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Haryana Violence: Aftermath Of Nuh Violence; Police Force Continues To Be Deployed

Watch: First Supermoon In August Rises Around The World

DNA: Ocean's color changing as a consequence of climate change; reveals MIT study

Rejected by film school five times, now world's highest grossing film producer, his films have made Rs 2,42,000 crore

Who was Nitin Chandrakant Desai? Man behind Devdas, Lagaan's iconic sets; Amitabh Bachchan credited KBC's success to him

Who was Nitin Chandrakant Desai? Man behind Devdas, Lagaan's iconic sets; Amitabh Bachchan credited KBC's success to him

HomeViral

Viral

Little girl's charming dance to 'Moka Soka' in Delhi metro wins hearts, video is viral

The video in question portrayed a delightful scene of a little girl showcasing her dance moves to the tune of a popular Haryanvi song, "Moka Soka."

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 11:58 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

New Delhi: Recently, the Delhi Metro has witnessed a surge of videos making headlines, but unfortunately, not all for the best reasons. From couples engaged in intimate displays of affection to women dressed in provocative attire, these last few months have seen an influx of "awkward" moments captured on camera within the metro's confines. However, amidst this sea of controversies, one particular video managed to stand out, sparking admiration and joy on the internet.

The video in question portrayed a delightful scene of a little girl showcasing her dance moves to the tune of a popular Haryanvi song, "Moka Soka." Dressed in a charming blue outfit, she exuded an air of innocence that immediately captured the hearts of those who watched her.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Poonam (@somi_sharma01)

As the camera rolled, the little girl's exuberant spirit came to life. With each rhythmic beat, she gracefully moved her feet, twirled around, and swayed to the music. The passengers sharing the same compartment couldn't help but be drawn to her captivating performance. Some smiled, others applauded softly, and a few even recorded the delightful moment to share it with the world.

The heartwarming video of the little girl's dance in the Delhi Metro struck a chord with people from all walks of life, and its viral spread resulted in an outpouring of affection from netizens worldwide. The comment section beneath the video was flooded with heart and love-struck emojis, signifying the overwhelming positive response it received.

One individual simply expressed their delight with a short but meaningful comment, "This is so so good." Another commenter couldn't help but express their admiration for the girl's talent, stating, "I love her dance." A third person chimed in with excitement, exclaiming, "This looks so amazing." The infectious joy and talent displayed by the little girl were clearly resonating with viewers across the internet.

Among the many comments, one stood out with a heartfelt blessing for the young performer, "OMG so well dance, god bless you little sister!" 

The video's impact went beyond entertainment; it became a symbol of innocence and happiness that people craved amidst the noise of a fast-paced world. 

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

LPG gas cylinder price drop: 19 kg cylinder rates slashed by Rs 99.75; check latest prices in Delhi NCR, Mumbai

Ranveer Singh reveals redaction of Deepika Padukone’s mother to their relationship, says ‘unke palle kuch nhi pada'

Bro box office collection day 3: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej's comedy mints Rs 87 crore in opening weekend

Meet billionaire brothers behind record-breaking Rs 2200 crore real estate deals, their combined net worth is...

Meet man who quit IPS to become IAS officer after failing 3 dozen exams

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Luv Ranjan attend Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Who is Babul Bihari? Bhojpuri singer accused of raping minor girl

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE