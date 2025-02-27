The video, shared on the Instagram account @meme.centre0, shows the schoolgirl giving a fun Bhojpuri twist to the classic rhyme.

Each day, we get to see something cute on the internet that goes viral and makes our day better. This time, a young girl’s Bhojpuri version of the popular nursery rhyme Johny Johny Yes Papa has captured everyone's attention. Her adorable singing, paired with a piano performance, has left social media users smiling.

The video, shared on the Instagram account @meme.centre0, shows the schoolgirl giving a fun Bhojpuri twist to the classic rhyme. With playful lyrics and innocent expressions, she has turned a childhood favourite into something fresh and entertaining.

Bhojpuri Version of the Rhyme:

Joniya re Joniya,

Haan Babu Ji,

Cheeni khaile bani,

Na Babu Ji!

Jhooth mati boliye,

Haan Babu Ji!

Muhwa to khol, haan Babu Ji!

Watch

Internet reactions

The video has already crossed 600,000 views, with people calling it “too cute to handle.” Some users joked about creating more Bhojpuri versions of childhood rhymes, while others simply enjoyed the lighthearted fun. One user humorously commented, “Looks like Johnny was born in Bihar!”

Also read: Meet Suhani Shah, Indian mentalist who rules magic industry, she is from...