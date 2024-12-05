The video of the young performer begins with her sitting on a bed, dressed in a striking red co-ord set with her hair flowing freely. She effortlessly showcased the appropriate facial expressions to the beat, leaving viewers moved by her impressive emotive skills.

Aanya Rahul Patel, a young girl from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, has gained significant attention on the internet with her adorable performance on Sanam Puri's classic hit, "Yeh Raaten Yeh Mausam." Known for her lively dance videos on social media, Aanya’s latest reel distinguished itself with a fresh approach.

In this recent video, the five-year-old impressed viewers by simply sitting on a bed and delivering a captivating display of facial expressions, perfectly synchronised with the beloved melody.

Aanya lip-synced to the soulful track with heartfelt enthusiasm, showcasing her love for the song. While her basic hand gestures were included in the dance reel, it was her charming and expressive face that truly captivated the audience.

The video of the young performer begins with her sitting on a bed, dressed in a striking red co-ord set with her hair flowing freely. She effortlessly showcased the appropriate facial expressions to the beat, leaving viewers moved by her impressive emotive skills.

Her performance has undoubtedly amazed netizens. Originally posted on her Instagram page in September, the video continues to attract attention even today.

To date, the viral video has gained over nine lakh views and more than 50,000 likes. Social media users, impressed by her performance,flooded the comments section with 'heart' and 'fire' emojis.

One user wrote, "expressions is soo..... Awesome" and added a heart emoji. Another said, "So cute.. her performance is nice... all dresses are awesome."

Many praised her remarkable ability to convey emotion and connect with the song in such a heartfelt manner.