A viral video of a little girl performing an adorable dance to the song Bam Bam Bhole from Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming movie Sikandar has taken social media by storm, leaving viewers in awe of her talent and charm. The video, shared by Barkat Arora on Instagram on the occasion of Holi, has already amassed over 200k views, with fans showering the young dancer with love and admiration.

In the trending clip, the little girl stuns in a red cropped top and a white sequined skirt. Her outfit, lightly smeared with festive colours, perfectly captures the spirit of Holi. She looks like an angel as she effortlessly blends energy and grace in her movements. Her flawless transitions and expressive face bring the performance to life, capturing the essence of the track. Her infectious smile and dramatic expressions have quickly made her a social media sensation, with fans praising her as a “born star” and hailing her expressions as "incredible."

Barkat Arora, known for her versatility in classical and hip-hop dance, shared her excitement in the caption: "Bam Bam Bhole 'I might fall, hold me, my friend'... Let’s celebrate a colourful Holi with Bhaijaan!

Netizen's reactions

In the comments section, viewers couldn't get enough of the little dancer, with one fan commenting, “You are a born star, darling,” while another added, “Little one ate the stage!” Fans also wished her well, saying, “God save her from the evil eye, Ameen,” and applauded her for being "multi-talented." Many also appreciated the Holi-themed performance, calling it a “perfect celebration of colours and dance.”