A viral video of a little girl’s captivating dance to Zohra Jabeen has taken social media by storm.

A video of a little girl dancing to Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's brand new song Zohra Jabeen has taken social media by storm, leaving viewers in awe of her expressions and charm. The video, shared by Barkat Arora on Instagram, has already gained over 700k views, with fans showering the young dancer with love and admiration.

Dressed in a black shimmery Indo-Western outfit, the young dancer looked absolutely stunning. Barkat Arora, known for her versatility in classical and hip-hop dance, shared her excitement in the caption: "अदब से पलके झुका के, है मेरा जवाब. Bhai ko barkat ka salaam" ("Lowering my gaze with respect, this is my reply. Greetings of blessings to Bhai.")

Netizens reaction

Social media users loved the adorable dance video. One user called her a "cute angel." Another commented, "Wow! Outstanding dance performance." A third user wrote, "You have grace, talent, and skills that are unmatched." A fourth user praised her by saying, "Insta's little dance queen." A fifth one wrote, "Cute Zohra Jabeen."

About the song

Salman Khan is back with yet another party song, Zohra Jabeen, from his forthcoming movie Sikandar. The song is already trending on the internet. Rashmika Mandanna plays his love interest in the movie, which is set to release on Eid.

