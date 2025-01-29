An adorable clip featuring a little girl dancing her heart out to Rasha Thadani's latest release "Uyi Amma" is getting viral on social media, leaving netizens captivated.

The clip has been shared on Instagram by Barkat Arora- a well-known social media personality, best recognised for her incredible dance skills.

In the latest video, she is seen wearing a long red skirt along with a red blouse, just like actress Rasha Thadani wore in the song.

Watch

Arora is seen grooving to "Uyi Amma", with her choreographer matching steps with her in the backdrop. What further caught netizens' attention was her on-point expressions, perfectly falling in line with the song.

Here's how netizens reacted

"Supppperrrrr see bhut upperrr", an user commented, heaping praise on Arora's dance.

Another user commented, "Ye best se bhi best tha, aur expressions, omg, it's too Dam good"

A third joined, "Choti, you just fired up the stage".