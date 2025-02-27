A little girl's adorable dance to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Namo Namo' song has left netizens spellbound.

A little girl's adorable dance to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Namo Namo' song has left netizens spellbound. The video has been shared on Instagram by Barkat Arora - who is known for her incredible dance skills.

Wearing a beautiful long skirt paired with a red top, Arora was seen with a 'Rudraksha' garland in her neck, perfect according to the song's essence.

Along with two other dancer fellows, she was seen with folded hands before kickstarting the performance. Next, she dives and sits on the ground, gesturing to perform 'Jalabhishek' - a Hindu ritual performed to worship Lord Shiva.

And here comes her electrifying dance!

Watch

Her captivating expressions teamed with the perfect dance steps are a sight to behold. Netizens can't help but get all enticed by the little girl's performance.

Here's how netizens reacted

"Truly awestruck with the beautiful performance", an user commented.

Another user wrote, "Superb".

A third joined, "Her expressions", dropping heart emojis.