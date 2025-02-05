A viral clip, featuring a little girl dancing to 'Maula mere Maula', has gone viral on social media, leaving netizens captivated.

The video has been shared by Barkat Arora, a well known social media personality, best known for her top notch dance skills.

In her latest video, she can be seen wearing a beautiful all-black suit, paired with black palazzos and chunni. Her incredible dance, teamed with beautiful expressions, is a sight to behold.

Take a look

Behind her was her choreographers, matching steps with her.

Here's how netizens reacted

"Oooooooooooooo my heart skipped a beat", an user wrote, heaping praise on Arora's dance.

Another user wrote, "That flawless finish and moves along with great expressions hats off to your efforts to mold one".

A third joined, "Love your dance your expressions mind blowing.. Love your outfit".