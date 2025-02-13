A little girl's adorable dance to Punjabi song 'Khadke Glassy' is winning hearts online, leaving netizens spellbound.

Shared on Instagram, the video features none other than Barkat Arora, well-recognised for her incredible dance skills. Dressed in a traditional attire, keeping her hair braided, Arora is seen enthusiastically dancing to 'Khade Glassy'- from the movie Jabariya Jodi, featuring actors Siddharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra.

Significant to mention, Arora's on-point expressions, perfectly in line with the cheerful song, were the icing on the cake!

Watch

Here's how netizens reacted

"soooo cute and soooo talented!" an user wrote, dropping hearts in the comment section.

Another user commented, "Nice"

Several others dropped smiley and heart emojis in the comment section, heaping praise on the little girl.