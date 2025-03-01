Barkat Arora, known for her versatility in classical and hip-hop dance, shared her excitement in the caption: "Chamma Chamma." The simple yet powerful caption reflects the energy and joy of the performance.

A viral video of a little girl performing an adorable dance to the song Chamma Chamma, which originally featured Urmila Matondkar, has taken social media by storm, leaving viewers in awe of her talent and charm. The video, shared by Barkat Arora on Instagram, has already amassed over 450k views, with fans showering the young dancer with love and admiration.

In the trending clip, the little girl stuns in a maroon top and black skirt, accessorised with a traditional multicoloured maang tikka. She looks like an angel as she effortlessly blends energy and grace in her movements. Her flawless transitions and expressive face bring the performance to life, capturing the essence of the track. Her infectious smile and dramatic expressions have quickly made her a social media sensation, with fans praising her as a “born star” and hailing her expressions as "incredible."

Barkat Arora, known for her versatility in classical and hip-hop dance, shared her excitement in the caption: "Chamma Chamma." The simple yet powerful caption reflects the energy and joy of the performance.

Netizens reaction

In the comments section, viewers couldn't get enough of the little dancer, with one fan commenting, “You are a born star, darling,” while another added, “Little one ate the stage!” Fans also wished her well, saying, “God save her from the evil eye, Ameen,” and applauded her for being "multi-talented."