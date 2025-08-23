Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Little girl's adorable dance to 'Cham Cham' with her parents wins hearts online, WATCH viral video

An adorable video of a little girl shaking a leg alongside her parents is grabbing attention online, leaving netizens saying "Once more".

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 23, 2025, 09:23 PM IST

Little girl's adorable dance to 'Cham Cham' with her parents wins hearts online, WATCH viral video
A grab of the viral video (Image/Instagram)
An adorable video of a little girl shaking a leg alongside her parents is grabbing attention online, leaving netizens saying "Once more". Shared on Instagram, the video features a little girl and her parents. Dressed in a floral t-shirt and blue skirt, the girl directs Alexa, "Play cham cham song". 

As she starts dancing to the song from the movie 'Baaghi', her parents carefully match steps with her, beaming with joy. 

 

ALSO READ | Viral Video: Little girl dresses up as Radha on occasion of Janmashtami, dances to 'Radha kaise na jale'; WATCH here

The clip, shared by an Instagram user under the name 'Rahul Gandhi', has gained over 242k likes. Let's see how netizens are responding to the beautiful performance. "I love how she’s even following the beats, super cute", wrote one user. 

Another user commented, "Super..Parents learning from kid". A third wrote, "Ayyeee super cute". A fourth user wrote, "This is the whole point". 

