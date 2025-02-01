The video, shared by Barkat Arora on Instagram, has already amassed over 3.4 million views, with fans showering the young dancer with love and admiration.

A viral video of a little girl performing an adorable dance to the song Ramta Jogi from Taal, featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, has taken social media by storm. The mesmerising performance has left viewers in awe of her talent and expressions. The video, shared by Barkat Arora on Instagram, has already amassed over 3.4 million views, with fans showering the young dancer with love and admiration.

In the trending clip, the little girl appears to be dancing with her twin, thanks to the clever editing. Dressed in striking black and white outfits, she effortlessly blends energy and grace, bringing the song to life. Her flawless transitions, dramatic expressions, and infectious smile have made her an instant social media sensation. Fans are praising her as a “born star” and calling her expressions “incredible.”

Barkat Arora, known for her versatility in classical and hip-hop dance, shared the video with the caption: "रमता जोगी Reloaded. Wait for the epic showdown. White and Black are just colors for me. Immersed in the song by @arrahman Sir......” The powerful and intriguing caption adds to the video's impact, making it even more captivating.

The comments section is filled with admiration, with one fan writing, “You are a born star, darling,” while another added, “Little one ate the stage!” Many also sent blessings, saying, “God save her from the evil eye, Ameen,” and hailed her as “multi-talented.”

