A heartwarming video of a little girl performing the Bihu dance with her mother has gone viral on Instagram.

A heartwarming video of a mother-daughter duo performing a traditional Bihu dance has taken the internet by storm, leaving netizens in awe of their graceful moves and cultural celebration. Shared on Instagram by Priyanka Nabajyoti Gogoi, the video captures the duo dancing elegantly to the soulful Assamese Bihu song Sekseki Porua.

Dressed in the traditional Makhela Chador – a beautiful two-piece ensemble that is an integral part of Assamese culture – the mother and daughter mesmerised viewers with their impeccable coordination. While both performed with remarkable grace, it was the little girl who truly stole the limelight. Her precision and enthusiasm captivated audiences, making her a favourite among viewers.

Watch

The video quickly went viral, not only for its celebration of Assamese heritage but also for showcasing the tender bond between a mother and her child. The comments section was flooded with admiration, with users expressing their joy and appreciation for the adorable performance.

One user wrote, “Wholesome,” while another commented, “This is too cute.” Another viewer added, “This performance is pure joy,” while someone else remarked, “She nailed the moves!”

Also read: Sania Mirza removes Shoaib Malik’s name from her Dubai house post-divorce, replaces it with THIS special person