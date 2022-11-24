Little girl recites Hanuman bhajan, viral video will tug at your heartstrings

Screengrab

New Delhi: There's no denying that social media is a goldmine of wholesome content with the ability to lift our spirits and make us smile from ear to ear. And if you're looking for some light relief on Thursday afternoon, then look no further, as we have an adorable video for you. It involves a pretty little girl singing bhajan (a religious song) at a Satsang (religious gathering). The clip is shared on Twitter by a user named @Gulzar_sahab and it has accumulated a whooping 24k views on it so far.

The viral video opens with a small girl singing bhajan in a school uniform sitting with several other women. The religious community gathered at a house was led by the little girl. She started reciting the bhajan and the rest of the congregation joined in. Despite her small age, she knew the entire verse by emotional core, and others followed her. The girl's soulful and mesmerising rendition of bhajan will force you to watch the clip on loop like us. "Cutest bhajan" reads the video caption.

Posted on October 10, this video has received over 24,000 views on it already. The internet is in love with the cute girl and some netizens wrote how they can’t stop watching this cute video. "This is what we should teach our kids," posted a Twitter user. "I really want to hug this girl, her voice is so magical, hanuman ji bless her," expressed another. "This is what Twitter should be about. Happiness, joy and adorable kids," commented a third with a heart emoticon. Some other users have said that the girl's voice is mesmerizing, and some have reacted using heart emojis.