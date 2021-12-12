Little girl plays with gigantic snake in chilling viral video, shocks netizens- WATCH

Most people are terrified of snakes, due to their venomous nature and quick movements. If one spots a snake in the wild, their first instinct is to maintain a safe distance, since their bites can prove to be fatal, and at times, can kill a person in mere minutes.

We very rarely hear someone keeping a snake as a pet and being affectionate towards them. A large python is enough to make a grown adult tremble in fear, let alone a child. If you are terrified of snakes, this new viral video will surely be spine-chilling.

In a chilling and scary video, a little girl can be seen petting and playing with a gigantic snake. The young girl does not seem to be more than four or five years old, but is joyfully laughing and playing with the snake, just like one would with a puppy!

The video shows the little girl in a red t-shirt, pants, and blue sandals. Though her cuteness is enough to make your heart melt, is it is not enough to make you overlook the chilling nature of the video.

The little girl is seen sitting on a small stone boundary when a thick and gigantic snake approaches her. Instead of being afraid, she leans forward and pets the snake’s head, and plays with it. She is also smiling and laughing at the menacing snake.

Later in the video, she can also be seen curled up with the snake on the ground, while it moves around and curls its body around the girl. The video shocked a lot of netizens and went viral, with over 90,000 views and thousands of likes till now.

Some comments on the video appreciate the little girl while others criticize the nature of the video. One user wrote, “For just making a video, you put a child in danger.”Another comment on the video reads, “I am envious of this child.”