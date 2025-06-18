A viral video showing a woman mimicking billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's younger daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant went viral on social media, leaving netizens amused.

A viral video showing a woman mimicking billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's younger daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant went viral on social media, leaving netizens amused. Shared on Instagram by an user named Sidra Hafeez, the video features the content creator herself and a little girl playing Anant Ambani.

And guess what! It's the little kid who stole the show. In the now-viral clip, Sidra was mimicking Radhika Merchant's remarks about completion of her husband Anant Ambani's padyatra -- from Jamnagar to the Dwarkadhish Temple in Dwarka in April, 2025.

Dressed in an all-white salwar-kameez, Sidra was seen lip-syncing Radhika Merchant's words. She perfectly nailed Radhika's expressions and hand gestures. Meanwhile, a little girl was seen standing quietly in the background, mimicking Anant Ambani. The little kid was seen wearing a navy blue kurta with yellow garlands, gently smiling throughout the video.

Watch

Here's how netizens reacted

"Hahahaha the background ambani is too cute also!" an user commented. Another user wrote, "Love it. Awww the cute one at the back is a great supporting actress indeed". A third joined, "That baby Anant stole the show".