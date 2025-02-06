A video of a little girl asking her mother if she would scold her if she revealed she had ordered Kinder Joy from Blinkit.

A little girl from Patna, Bihar, has brought laughter to the internet with her sweet confession about secretly ordering a Kinder Joy from Blinkit. The video of her adorable interaction has left social media users smiling, prompting a playful response from the e-commerce platform.

In the clip, the young girl approaches her mother with an endearingly guilty expression. “Mummy, daantogi nahi na? Batao na, daantogi toh nahi?” (Mummy, you won’t scold me, right? Tell me), she asks, her voice filled with hesitation.

Her mother, sensing something was amiss, simply asked, “Kyu? (Why?).” The little girl then revealed her secret: “Hum Blinkit se Kinder Joy order kiye (I ordered a Kinder Joy from Blinkit).”

Caught between amusement and disbelief, her mother questioned her daughter's timing, saying, “Kyun? Kya karogi khaa ke? Abhi khana khana ka time hai. (Why? What will you do eating it now? It’s mealtime).”

However, the little girl quickly responded with a mischievous grin, saying, “Maza aayega. Kya khana khana khana khana,” charming her way through the moment.

The adorable video caught the attention of Blinkit, which playfully responded to the girl's catchphrase by commenting, “sahi baat hai maza aayega (That’s right, it will be fun).”

Eversince shared the video has gained over 6 million views and numerous comments and like on the post. One user commented, "Mangwaane do yaar unko Kinder joy" another said, Me convincing my mother sounds exactly the same. "Kya khana khana khana."

A third user added, “Life is too short to argue, just say ‘maza aayega’ and move on!” A forth user expressed delight at her infectious energy, stating, “The way she said ‘maza aayega,’ too precious.”