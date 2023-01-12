Little girl kisses boy, his priceless reaction is now a viral video

Screengrab

New Delhi: We may not be able to brighten your mundane Thursday morning, but we do have something that will put a smile on your face. The video features a little girl kissing a little boy and his super cute reaction. The video was shared on the microblogging site Twitter by a user named @buitengebieden and it has amassed a whopping 300,000 views. Before we say anything about the adorable clip, you need to watch it first:

In the now-viral video, you can see a little boy and girl facing each other. As the video progresses, the little girl adorably kisses the boy, and the boy jumps with great joy and excitement. His expression was enough to tell how much he liked the special moment. In case the start to your day hasn’t been very good, in all probability this video will definitely gonna delight you.

The video went crazy viral with 300,000 views after being shared online. Netizens couldn't stop gushing over the cute little kids and showered their love on them. The comments section is replete with words like “cute” and “adorable”.

Take a look at the reactions below:

One person in the comments said, "One of best videos on Twitter." Another person said, "How adorable are these two cuties!!!" "Soooo cute ,melted my hart" said a third. A fourth person added, "I so loved it!! Such a heartwarming clip.. god always bless you kids ." Many netizens have reacted using heart and smiley emojis.