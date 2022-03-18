Heart-warming video of little girl helping baby sister to get on her bicycle wins over netizens – WATCH viral video

All of us will agree that sibling love is the best kind of love. Many of us love to remain around baby sisters because of their cuteness. Recently, a video is going viral on social media showing the love of two little sisters.

The heart-warming video, first shared by Good News Movement on Instagram, has already garnered more than 6 million views. The video shows an elder sister helping her younger sibling ride on her bicycle by crouching down behind her.

In the now-viral video, the little girl crouching on the pavement to help her baby sister mount on her bicycle. The baby sister climbs on her elder sister’s back and sits on her cute mini cycle.

Watch the viral video:

Netizens are in awe of the little girl helping her elder one to ride the bicycle and pushes her gently from behind. The video was shared with the caption, “A big sister never gives up. This big sister crouches down so her younger sister can get up on her bike these siblings are off to a great start”.

The video’s comment section is replete with lovely comments as people shower extended love on the cute gesture. One user commented, “This is so sweet, so innocent! I love this moment”. Another one said, “Cutest thing I have seen today”.