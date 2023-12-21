Headlines

Viral

Viral

Little girl grooves to Bobby Deol's Jamal Kudu in viral video, internet loves it

A viral video on Instagram, shared by @samairamagar_official, features a talented young girl flawlessly dancing to the Jamal Kudu song, earning 2 million likes.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 09:23 AM IST

In the midst of mixed reviews for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's latest film, "Animal," one element is undeniably stealing the spotlight – its music. While opinions on the movie vary, critics and audiences alike are applauding Bobby Deol's noteworthy performance. His entry scene, set to the Iranian track 'Jamal Kudu,' has become the talk of the town, with one particular video capturing the attention of netizens worldwide.

The buzzworthy clip features a little girl, showcasing her incredible talent as she effortlessly grooves to the infectious beats of 'Jamal Kudu.' Shared on Instagram by user @samairamagar_official, the video has taken the internet by storm, accumulating an impressive 2 million likes.

The little girl's impeccable synchronization with the song's lively rhythm and her infectious smile throughout the performance have melted the hearts of online spectators. Netizens flooded the comments section with praise and admiration for the young dancer.

"Fabulous," exclaimed one user, encapsulating the sentiment shared by many.

Another commented, "You are a really nice dancer," acknowledging the skill displayed by the young performer.

Expressing sheer awe, a third user remarked, "No words..."

A fourth user joined the chorus of praise, stating, "This is really very impressive."

