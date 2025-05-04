"Mhari chhoriyan chhoron se kum hain ke"? - Remember this iconic dialogue from Aamir Khan's 'Dangal', later converted into a popular meme template? The dialogue captures the essense of women empowerment and a belief that girls can outshine boys in every field.

"Mhari chhoriyan chhoron se kum hain ke"? - Remember this iconic dialogue from Aamir Khan's 'Dangal', later converted into a popular meme template? The dialogue captures the essense of women empowerment and a belief that girls can outshine boys in every field.

Having said that, let's talk about a video, now widely being circulated online. It features a little girl from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, fearlessly descending 50-feet high staircase using her hands! Yes, you read that right. "Hi guys. I'm standing at a 50-feet height. I'm going to descend 72 stairs using my bare hands. As you believe in your legs, I have faith in my hands", the girl said before showcasing her unique talent.

Next, the girl performs handstand and starts descending the stairs while keeping a count of the steps. She also pointed out that she performs the act as a part of her daily routine.

Watch

Here's how netizens reacted

The now-viral video has crossed over 10 million views, with netizens in shock! The little girl has garnered immense praise for her strength and determination. Interestingly, actress Genelia Deshmukh has also 'liked' the video.

"Very good beta, keep it up", an user wrote.

Another user expressed concern and wrote, "Take care".

A third joined, "Wow amazing".