Little girl dancing to ‘Kacha Badam’ wins over the internet with her cute expressions – WATCH viral video

Bhubhan Badyakar’s ‘Kacha Badam’ song has taken over the internet. People can be seen grooving on the peppy number that has now won millions of hearts not just in India, but in other countries as well. The Bengali song has now become even more popular as netizens shower love on a video of a little girl dancing on the popular song.

A video shared by IAS officer Awanish Sharan has forced netizens to shower encouraging comments for a little girl. The girl in the video is seen dressed in her school uniform while she coordinates steps on the popular song. Her cure expressions are receiving lots of love on social media.

The now-viral video has already garnered over 117.5k views and over 1500 shares. People have appreciated the girl’s ace moves with lots of blessings in the comment section. While some commented with heart emojis, others wondered how smart the current generation is.

A user commented, “Aajkal ka bacche kitne smart hai.” Another one said, “Cuteness overload”. While the identity of the little girl isn’t clearly known yet, a Twitter user said that the video is from an Anganwadi school in Gujarat.

Speaking about how much talent the rural areas have, Deputy Director of Department of Women and Child Development – Neha Kantharia said, “Trends are not only for urban areas .. it has gone deep down in villages too .. trending #kachabadam and beautifully done #hookstep of the song by all the more beautiful cute little girl of #anganwadi center in Gujarat.”

Watch her adorable dance video here:

The viral singer – Bhuban Badyakar even collaborated with Haryanvi actor-singer Amit Dhull for a peppy remix of his song. The latest mash-up has the fusion of his original lyrics with Dhull's Haryanvi lyrics. Bhuban's story once again cements the fact that if you have an edge over others, you can also be the next big thing in the digital world.