Little girl dances with air hostesses in flight to Why This Kolaveri Di, viral video wows internet

screengrab

New Delhi: If you are wishing to see something that can lift your mood and put a huge smile on your face, we have the ideal video for you. So, a clip of a little girl's fire performance with air hostesses in flight to Why This Kolaveri Di has gone crazy viral online. It was shared on Instagram by a user named Aadhyashree Upadhyay and you should definitely check it out.

The video captures little Aadhyashree, sporting a white cap and dancing with air hostesses in flight to the peppy song that is viral on Instagram reels, and is too good to miss out on.

Since being shared a few week ago on Instagram, the video has raked up more than 647,000 views and 57,000 likes. It has also collected numerous comments. Instagram users thoroughly enjoyed Aadhyashree's stunning performance and praised her in the comments section.

"Wow...amazing dance by the little baby," one person said in the comment section. "See the encouragement in her dance performance," said a second individual. "This is such a nice video, Best wishes to this little daughter" a third person said. . "She dances so well," a fourth person commented. Other users have commented on how cute the girl is, and some have responded with love emojis.