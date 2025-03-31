A video of a little girl's dance performance on the popular song 'Uyi Amma' (originally performed by Rasha Thadani) from the film 'Aazad' has taken the internet by storm. The little girl's infectious energy and impressive dance moves have left netizens in awe.

In the video, the toddler's mother asks her which song she knows, and the little one promptly replies, "Uyi Amma". The mother then encourages her to dance to the song, and what follows is a mesmerizing performance that has captured the hearts of millions.

The video has garnered over 3 lakh likes and countless comments, with many praising the toddler's dancing skills.

Social media reaction

One user wrote, "That line... Toh tut ke bikhri gayi... So cute!" Another user commented, "She's danced better than Rasha Thadani!" Many have also dubbed it the "best version" of the song.

The little girl's passion for dance is evident throughout the video, and her mother's encouragement has only added to her confidence. As the video progresses, the toddler becomes completely absorbed in her performance, even forgetting about her meal.

The song "Uyi Amma" is from the film 'Aazad', which was released on January 17 this year. The movie marks the debut of Rasha Thadani, daughter of Raveena Tandon, alongside Ajay Devgn and Aman Devgn. The song is sung by Madhubanti Bagchi, Amit Trivedi, and Amitabh Bhattacharya, and it was choreographed by Bosco Leslie Martis.

This adorable video is a testament to the power of music and dance to bring joy and happiness to people of all ages.