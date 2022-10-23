Search icon
Little girl dances on crowded street; Peeche toh dekho, says netizens

This time, an adorable little girl can be seen doing the dance on this song in the crowded street.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 04:44 PM IST

Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: If you are a frequent user of social media, then you have most probably come across the Shamshera's song Ji Huzoor. This dance trend has been widely adopted by many people, who have contributed to its current success. This time, an adorable little girl can be seen doing the dance on this song in the crowded street. As the video begins, the sweet little girl can be seen looking directly into the camera, and she also nails the dance. Take a look here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DANCE (@dance.holicz)


The clip shared on the Instagram profile namely dance.holicz shows the girl matching the steps to the Ji Huzoor song. But if you look closely, a policeman can be seen smiling and lauding her adorable steps. We're not sure if the policeman's antics was intentional, but it certainly added to the video's cuteness factor.

The video has received over 3 million views as well as numerous reactions. Netizens couldn’t stop gushing at the cute dance video. Many also pointed out the cop's smile behind girl and wrote how his actions made the video much more cute. "She's a star and really enjoying herself, i love her steps" wrote one Instagram user. "She's got moves," says another. "Still dancing better than me, god bless you beta" says a third. This was accompanied by several laughing face emojis.

