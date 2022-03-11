Little girl cuts watermelon in her mini kitchen - WATCH viral video

In the era when individual's attention span on social media is very less, children have their way of drawing attention to themselves without even trying. From adorable reactions to mischievious tricks, one can find tons of adorable videos on the internet. One such cute video of a toddler recently went viral. This time, we see a little girl in a pink jumper, ready to face the day in her own mini kitchen.

This kid can be seen picking up a little watermelon from the floor in a video posted on Instagram. She puts the watermelon in a little sink, turns on the tap and uses a brush to clean the watermelon. You can see her struggling a little when she takes the fruit out of the sink. But she manages to bring it into her kitchen and place it on the countertop. She then pulls a knife from the cabinet below and slices up the fruit.

The one-minute video was shared by an Instagram page @just.baby. So far, the video have garned 72.2 million views along with 3.5 million likes and over 24,000 people have commented their reaction. One Instagram user wrote, "Organised baby" while another pointed out and commented, "How interesting this idea for kids".

