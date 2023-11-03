Headlines

Little boy strolls with a chained tiger, viral video angers internet

In a recent viral video, a young boy is seen calmly walking a chained tiger in a confined space, prompting a heated online debate about whether the act was an act of bravery or a reckless stunt.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 10:00 AM IST

In today's digital age, the internet is rife with viral content that constantly pushes the boundaries of the unusual, the extraordinary, and the inexplicable. Amidst the sea of trending videos, one particular clip has recently surged to the forefront, shocking  the collective imagination and triggering intense discussions. This  video features a small child calmly strolling through an enclosed room, leading a fully grown, tethered tiger. Shared on Instagram by the user @nouman.hassan1, this footage has managed to amass a substantial number of views while simultaneously igniting a firestorm of reactions among netizens.

In this startling video, viewers are left in a state of shock a and disbelief as they watch the small child walk alongside a fully grown, but securely chained, tiger. The juxtaposition of a vulnerable human and a powerful wild animal is a sight that many find both captivating and perplexing.

As the video continues to circulate, the comments on Instagram reflect a wide spectrum of emotions and opinions. On one side of the spectrum, there are those who express concern and criticize the video as "stupid and risky." They argue that any interaction with a wild animal, no matter how well-trained or securely restrained, carries inherent dangers. The unpredictable nature of such creatures, even when captive, is a point they emphasize. They highlight the potential for accidents and unforeseeable reactions from the animal.

Conversely, there are viewers who marvel at the video's audacity and label it as "epic." These individuals find the encounter both rare and thrilling, acknowledging that such a display is not an everyday occurrence.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

