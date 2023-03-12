Search icon
Little boy swims in crocodile-infested pool, viral video will send a chill down your spine

However, a recent viral video of a small boy swimming in a pool full of baby crocodiles may change your perception of these deadly reptiles.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 04:50 PM IST

Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Crocodiles are regarded as deadly predators, and they frequently strike without warning. These reptiles usually approach their prospective prey covertly, catching them off guard and pounce in an instant on their next meal. People who live in areas where crocodiles are common strive to keep a safe distance from them out of respect for them.  However, a recent viral video of a small boy swimming in a pool full of baby crocodiles may change your perception of these deadly reptiles being vicious predators. The video is shared on Instagram by user named @snagfish and it has so far amassed a whopping 112,000 likes.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SNAGFISH (@snagfish)

In the now-viral clip, the boy can be seen jumping in a pool full of baby crocodiles. As the video goes on, the boy is seen fearlessly swimming with these deadly reptiles. 

After being shared online, the video gained a lot of attention. Netizens had a ton of things to say after watching the clip and called the man lucky in the comments section.

"Why did they let him just jump in? He could hurt himself and the baby crocodiles or alligators," a user wrote.

Another user commented, "Whoever is filming should be in prison."

 

Inside photos of Amitabh Bachchan's palatial bungalow Jalsa, with luxurious living room, spacious study
Discover top 5 health benefits of pine nuts for a healthier you
Chak De India fame Chitrashi Rawat ties the knot with actor Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani. See dreamy wedding photos
Nysa Devgn, Suhana Khan, Palak Tiwari, Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan, Orry party in Mumbai, check out photos
Post Office Saving Schemes: PPF, NSC, SCSS, Sukanya Samriddhi, check new interest rates, benefits
