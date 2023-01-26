Little boy steals the show with his Bhangra to 'Tera Yaar Bolda', viral video is a hit

screengrab

New Delhi: If you are looking for something to kill your midweek blues and put a huge smile on your face, we have the perfect clip for you. So, a clip of a little boy's fire performance on the Punjabi song 'Tera Yaar Bolda' has gone crazy viral online. It was shared on Instagram by a user named Harpreet Singh and you should definitely check it out.

Watch the clip here:

In the video, the little boy can be seen performing epic bhangra to the Punjabi song 'Tera Yaar Bolda' without missing a beat. His infectious energy will make you want to get up and dance as well.

The clip has received over 4.4 million views since it was posted online. Netizens praised the little boy's dancing skills and called him a superstar.

According to one user in the Instagram comments section, "Face expressions and dance moves are flawless. A true pro who is also adorable." "He is doing far better than everyone," a second person added. "I think he'd be great a great dancer," a third said. Many people have responded to the video with heart and clap emojis.