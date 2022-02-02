Little boy singing Rajasthani folk song in viral video wins netizens' hearts – WATCH

Every nook of India is filled with talented people. While many remain under the covers, this young boy has garnered limelight with his melodious voice. A viral video that was recently shared on the internet shows a young child from Marwar performing a Rajasthani song. The short video has swoon over netizens across social media.

This video, which was shared on Twitter by IAS officer Dev Choudhary, has already received over 2.5 lakh views.

The young boy in the video is folk musician, who is singing a Rajasthani folk song. The boy is seen wearing a black jacket, a multi-coloured turban, a kurta and pyjama. To compliment the boy’s singing, a dholak player and a harmonium player are playing amazing music.

If you are feeling some sort of stress, make sure you listen to this amazing video. Surely, his soothing voice will ease your soul.

The viral video is just another example of the fact that talent can be inborn, and age is just a number. The boy in the video seems to be quite hard work and determination. The video was captioned to appreciate the young boys exemplary singing. Have you seen the trending video? If not, watch it here:

Many people watching the video appreciated the young man’s abilities. People showered blessings upon the young boy for singing so melodiously. He got lots of love in the comments section too. People appreciated the boys soothing voice.

One user said, “I can’t understand the meaning of this song but his voice is so cute”. Another one said, “Simply beautiful, God bless Marwad”.

Seeing this viral video is a great experience as viewers enjoy listening to the song as much as the young boy likes singing it.

Every nook of India is filled with talented people. While many remain under the covers, this young boy has garnered limelight with his melodious voice. A viral video that was recently shared on the internet shows a young child from Marwar performing a Rajasthani song. The short video has swoon over netizens across social media.

This video, which was shared on Twitter by IAS officer Dev Choudhary, has already received over 2.5 lakh views.

The young boy in the video is folk musician, who is singing a Rajasthani folk song. The boy is seen wearing a black jacket, a multi-coloured turban, a kurta and pyjama. To compliment the boy’s singing, a dholak player and a harmonium player are playing amazing music.

If you are feeling some sort of stress, make sure you listen to this amazing video. Surely, his soothing voice will ease your soul.

The viral video is just another example of the fact that talent can be inborn, and age is just a number. The boy in the video seems to be quite hard work and determination. The video was captioned to appreciate the young boys exemplary singing. Have you seen the trending video? If not, watch it here:

Many people watching the video appreciated the young man’s abilities. People showered blessings upon the young boy for singing so melodiously. He got lots of love in the comments section too. People appreciated the boys soothing voice.

One user said, “I can’t understand the meaning of this song but his voice is so cute”. Another one said, “Simply beautiful, God bless Marwad”.

Seeing this viral video is a great experience as viewers enjoy listening to the song as much as the young boy likes singing it.