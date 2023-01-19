Little boy singing Nepali song impresses Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along, viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: Because of their entertainment value, videos that capture people singing and dancing frequently capture people's attention and quickly go viral. Similar to this viral video of a child. The video, which was shared on Twitter, shows the child singing a Nepali song. His confidence has wowed many people, including Nagaland Minister Temjen Inma Along.

The 43-second video begins with a boy standing in a classroom, confidently singing a song in the local language on top of his throat. "Bas itna confidence chahiye life me (Just need this much of confidence in life)," reads the video caption.

After being shared online, the video received over 85k views. In the comments section, Twitter users agreed with Imna Along and applauded the boy.

"This is lovely. This youngster is singing a Nepali song. It's about a guy who's talking about going to his in-laws' house and hoping to have nice food and drinks," said one user. "Kudos to this kid. He simply taught me a lesson. The ability to face and overcome fear is what makes someone confident. Believe in yourself and your abilities," another said. "I like his confidence and the ease with which he is doing it," a third Twitter user said. "This is required in all of our children in order for them to face the world with confidence I don't understand the language, but it's very good." said a fourth.