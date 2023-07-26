Headlines

Little boy plays with massive snake, viral video sparks online debate

New Delhi: If creepy crawlies unnerve you, it's best to skip this particular video. The fear of snakes is quite common, and even the mere thought of encountering one can send chills down the spine. Regardless of age or gender, most people tend to avoid interactions with these creatures due to their potential danger. However, a video has recently emerged that showcases a shocking scene - a young child fearlessly playing with a massive snake.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 02:07 PM IST

New Delhi: If creepy crawlies unnerve you, it's best to skip this particular video. The fear of snakes is quite common, and even the mere thought of encountering one can send chills down the spine. Regardless of age or gender, most people tend to avoid interactions with these creatures due to their potential danger. However, a video has recently emerged that showcases a shocking scene - a young child fearlessly playing with a massive snake.

The video was posted on an Instagram account with the handle @raj_meena_3262 on June 25. Since then, it has garnered a staggering 64,000 likes and continues to attract more attention by the day. The young boy in the video can be seen confidently holding the snake by its tail, displaying an astonishing lack of fear that has left viewers astounded and concerned.

Naturally, the video has sparked numerous reactions across social media platforms. Netizens are expressing a wide range of emotions, with many feeling angry and concerned about the safety of the child. They question the judgment of the child's parents, wondering how such a risky situation was allowed to unfold. While some viewers admire the child's apparent fearlessness, others argue that such behavior is unsafe and should not be encouraged.

Snakes are wild animals with unpredictable behavior, and handling them without proper knowledge and experience can be extremely dangerous. Even professional herpetologists exercise caution when dealing with snakes, and they advocate for leaving them undisturbed in their natural habitats whenever possible.


The video of the young boy playing with the snake has sparked various reactions from netizens, reflecting a mix of concern, humor, and criticism.

One individual expressed genuine concern for the child's safety, writing, "It's risky my small friend." 

On the lighter side, a second netizen made a humorous remark, imagining a conversation between the snake and the child. The comment reads, "Snake: Bro, please, I am a loner, leave me. Kid: Come on, it's meet time." 

However, not all reactions were light-hearted. A third netizen expressed deep concern and disapproval, exclaiming, "OMG, where are his parents? This needs to stop." 

