Little boy gives warm hug to living statue; What happens next will make you go aww

In the video, a child can be seen giving a warm hug to a man posing like a statue whom he spots on the streets.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 05:09 PM IST

Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: If you are enduring the wrath of a rough Monday, we found an adorable video that will make you smile and feel better.  In fact, we are sure that you will end up watching the clip on loop because it is just so cute. In the video, a child can be seen giving a warm hug to a man posing like a statue whom he spots on the streets. The video was shared by a Twitter user Buitengebieden for their 1.7 million dedicated followers on the micro-blogging site. 

In the viral video, a little boy approached to the statue and gave him the tightest hug ever. So, so cute! However moments later, the man couldn't help but break his living statue character and love-pat the baby boy. The video is too cute and pure to miss. ''He couldn’t resist a hug.'' reads the video caption. 

The Internet is in love with this video.  Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has garnered more than 1.4 million views and several comments from netizens.  “This is adorable, trust a toddler to go up to a person pretending to be a statue (sic),” a user wrote. “You never deny a child a hug (sic),” another user commented. "Know the rules so you can break them when it’s the right thing." expressed a third with a heart emoticon. "At the moment I’m not that sad but I kind of need one. Hugs please" shared a fourth.

 

 

