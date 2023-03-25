Search icon
Little boy gently kisses deer and netizens can’t handle the cuteness, viral video

The clip shows a sweet interaction between a kid and a deer.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 09:42 AM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: In the midst of the world's chaos, we occasionally require some relief. And the internet is the best location to find cute videos to relieve stress. So, please enjoy this adorable video of a young child and a deer. We're sure this clip will make you grin after a long day. The clip shows a sweet interaction between a kid and a deer. Buitengebieden, a Twitter handle that posts sweet videos, shared the twelve-second clip.

What does the viral video show?

The clip opens to show a kid standing in front of a deer. The boy is seen showering the deer with tons of kisses and immense love. This adorable interaction between the two surely will uplift your mood almost instantly. "In a world where you can be anything, be kind.." reads the video caption. 

Of course, netizens are smitten with the video and can't get enough of it. The short segment has received over 570,000 views and several likes.

Reactions: 
"That's just the cutest thing," said one user. "In case you need some cuteness in your life today," said another. "Cuteness overload," said a third. "So sweet," wrote a fourth.

What are your views on the video?

 

