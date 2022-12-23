Little boy feeds hungry birds, viral video will make your teary-eyed

Screengrab

New Delhi: If you're down because of your boring day, we'll help you get through it with a delightful video that has made the internet smile. We are talking about a heartwarming gesture of a toddler that has won people’s hearts. Shared on Twitter, an adorable video shows a little boy feeding birds with the help of chopsticks. The clip has gone viral on social media with over 700,000 views.

It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men. —Fredrick Douglass pic.twitter.com/NjlZjvxGG1 — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) December 23, 2022

The short video is a lesson in kindness and features an adorable young boy feeding birds. With great patience, the boy fed the tiny birds one by one from a small plate using a chopstick. The birds chirped with delight, and it is a scene that we are sure you will watch it on a loop.

"It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men. —Fredrick Douglass" Twitter user Vala Afshar wrote in the caption of his post.



After Afshar shared the video, it immediately caught the netizens’ attention. When they witnessed the beautiful moment in front of them, their hearts melted. They flooded the comment section with heartwarming reactions.

“Children are pure souls. Let we allo them as they are rather than to change them by educating what we believe, mean or as we are. Every soul has different qualities. So let them allow to grow. And yes, be a soul conscious rather than body conscious.,” wrote a user. “We have so much more to offer than we may think.,” commented another. “So true. Children are to protected/love and well guided/led to be a firm/good/loving adults! ,” said a third. Happiness for All, Love for All, Compassion for All,” commented a fourth.