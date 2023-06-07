Search icon
Little boy cries and refuses to recognize mother after makeup, viral video leaves internet in splits

The internet is indeed a treasure trove of diverse and entertaining content, and one such video that has gained tremendous popularity showcases a little boy's honest reaction to his mother's transformed appearance after applying makeup. This clip has gone viral online, capturing the attention.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 10:56 AM IST

screengrab

 New Delhi: The internet is indeed a treasure trove of diverse and entertaining content, and one such video that has gained tremendous popularity showcases a little boy's honest reaction to his mother's transformed appearance after applying makeup. This clip has gone viral online, capturing the attention and curiosity of viewers worldwide.

Originally shared on Twitter by user @HasnaZarooriHai, the video has garnered significant attention and engagement. The viral nature of the video speaks to its relatability and the ability to evoke strong emotions among viewers.

The clip portrays the genuine reaction of a young boy who becomes visibly upset and refuses to recognize his mother after she has applied makeup, significantly altering her appearance. This emotional response strikes a chord with many viewers, eliciting a range of reactions, from amusement to empathy.

The video serves as a reminder of the innocence and sincerity of children, highlighting how they perceive the world through their unfiltered lens. It also sparks discussions about societal expectations and the influence of media on beauty standards, as the young boy's reaction suggests a stark contrast between the natural appearance of his mother and the transformed image created by makeup.

By sharing this video, @HasnaZarooriHai has contributed to its viral status, enabling a broader audience to witness and engage with this heartfelt moment. The widespread attention it has received demonstrates the power of social media in disseminating content that resonates with people's emotions and experiences.

After being shared, the video quickly gained traction and amassed an impressive 311,000 views. The humorous nature of the clip left some viewers in splits, showcasing its ability to evoke laughter and amusement among the audience.

Additionally, the video prompted viewers to consider the use of makeup in a lighthearted manner. Some individuals jokingly requested makeup parlors to use a lesser amount of makeup on their clients' faces, alluding to the exaggerated transformation depicted in the video. 

The video evoked different reactions from viewers, with some expressing endearment and others finding it hilarious:

- One user responded with an affectionate comment, saying, "Aww that small boy." 

- Another user found the video amusing, stating, "This is so hilarious." 

