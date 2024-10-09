Twitter
'Little Bengali girl in me...': US woman shares her experience of celebrating Durga Puja at NYC's Times Square

In a first, Durga Puja celebrations were held at Times Square in New York, US, with great pomp and show.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 09, 2024, 11:08 AM IST

'Little Bengali girl in me...': US woman shares her experience of celebrating Durga Puja at NYC's Times Square
A grab of the viral video (Photo/Instagram)
In a first, Durga Puja celebrations were held at Times Square in New York, US, with great pomp and show. People across religious spectrums took part in the mega festivities, featuring Nabami and Dashmi Puja celebrations. 

Moreover, the festivities also saw Sindoor Khela, a traditional Bengali ritual under which married women apply vermilion to each other. Meanwhile, an Indian-American woman shared her incredible experience of having witnessed such grand festivities at Time Square for the first time. 

Sharing her glee, the woman named Sumona Seth wrote in an Instagram post, “The energy was both new and familiar, like a warm echo of memories I didn’t know I had. The little Bengali girl in me couldn’t contain her excitement and joy, the kind that makes your soul dance". 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sumona Seth (@sumonaseth_)

 

"Growing up in New York, I was always caught between my two worlds – rooted deeply in my desi Bengali culture and traditions, yet shaped by New York City’s restless pulse", she continued. 

Seth further revealed that she had felt quite a few times that she didn't belong to America. “I often felt like I didn’t quite belong – I was too desi for America, too American for my South Asian folks,” she wrote. 

Sumona Seth further reflected on a wave of emotions which she felt after witnessing Puja celebrations right in the heart of New York City. 

"Finding harmony between the two seemed like an impossible dream. Celebrating Durga Puja right in the heart of New York City amongst the towering skyscrapers and busy streets – was a moment of pure love. It wasn’t just about us, the Bengali community, gathering to honour tradition. It was also about opening our hearts and sharing the joy, the grace and the celebration of Durga Puja with non-Bengalis and everyone in NYC", she said. 

Seth added, “Even in my wildest dreams, I would have never imagined that Durga Puja could be celebrated at Times Square. But for the first time ever, it was right here in the heart of our city. It was a dream come true for us Bengalis. A celebration of our biggest festival at the world’s most iconic spot. It was a proud moment for our culture and our people. Happy Durga Puja to everyone". 

The video garnered over 40k views, and the comment section was flooded with people's views on the celebrations.

"Best time of the year", a user wrote.

Another user wrote, "Yayyy this is wild". 

"Happy Durga Puja! Love from India", a third commented. 

 

