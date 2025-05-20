BlackPink's Lisa is enjoying a romantic vacation with her rumored boyfriend in Italy. Many photos of them having a 'lovey-dovey' moment are going viral on social media, making fans go in a frenzy.

In the viral photo posted by a fan on X, writing " Lisa & Frédéric Arnault in Taormina, Sicily, Italy yesterday", Lisa and her boyfriend are spotted wearing laid back and comfy clothes, along with some friends.

Frédéric Arnault was also spotted attending Lisa’s performance, singing 'Moonlight floor' at Coachella 2025. Both have also seen attending private and family events together. and guess what, Lisa's phone lock screen has her boyfriend's photo.

Everyone knows Lisa, given her and BlackPink's popularity all around the world. But who is Frédéric Arnault ? This 29 year old French billionaire, is the son of Bernard Arnault, CEO of 'luxury' LVMH Watches. His estimated net worth is $187.2 billion.

Lisa was in Italy, to attend a luxury event for Bulgari. The couple was first spotted together in Paris in 2023, since then, they have been rumoured of dating each other. However, neither Lisa nor Frédéric Arnault have given any confirmation on this relationship.