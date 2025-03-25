Eight nightclubs in Chandigarh have come under scrutiny as the city’s excise and taxation department has cancelled their liquor licenses over violation of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000.

Nightclubs whose liquor licenses have been revoked

Section 36(c) of the Punjab Excise Act, 1914, which is made applicable to Chandigarh as well, provides the authority to the government to cancel or suspend the liquor licences of those who violate the law. The department has cancelled the licenses of these eight nighclubs under this section. The move has been taken after these specific nightclubs have been continuously violating norms related to noise pollution. These are: Bargain Booze, Hard Rock Café, Kala, De’Orra Club, MOBE, and Boulevard in Sector 26, as well as Kukuna Club and The Vault in Sector 7. The six clubs that have been issued notice regarding the noise pollution are: Pranster F&B Campus, Qizo Club, BrewEstate/Sante Club, and Zeek Club, all in Sector 26, along with WildThyme in Sector 7.

Why excise dept cancelled liquor licenses?

HPS Brar, collector (excise), stated, “We received multiple complaints from the Chandigarh senior superintendent of police (SSP), highlighting that these eight clubs had been repeatedly violating the Noise Pollution Rules. This led to the withdrawal of their NOC/consent-to-operate licences. The SSP requested appropriate action, following which we have revoked their liquor licences, meaning they will no longer be allowed to serve alcohol on their premises.”

Brar also said that the six clubs also violated the Noise Pollution Rules and were, therefore, put on notice. These show cause notices have asked the nightclubs to explain the reason behind the violation. The department of excise and taxation grants liquor licences to establishments that have been approved for such facilities under the Punjab Excise Act with an annual renewal policy. Presently, licenses under the UT Excise Policy 2024-25 are active until the end of March. Holders of these licenses are needed to comply with the Punjab Excise Act and related rules, orders, and policies applicable to Chandigarh.

