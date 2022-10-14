Lions cuddle with woman in heartwarming viral video, Internet loves it

Image Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: While most of us would be terrified at the sight of a cheetah, one woman has no such fear. Now an old video that has recently resurfaced online, two lions greet a woman who rescued them a long time ago. The video which is shared on Twitterr by user named @B&S will gonna make you smile. Take a look here:

In Switzerland a woman raised a pair of lions. The authorities confiscated them for a zoo. 7 years later the woman came to visit the zoo. pic.twitter.com/c3zAsLB5rD — B&S (@____B_S____) October 8, 2022

As seen in the clip, two lions can be seen rushing toward the woman. As the clip goes on the lady fondles the lions with her hands and starts pampering them without any fear. The big cats also feels comfortable with her. The lady's gestures and the lions adorable facial expressions make the video a delight to watch. We are sure that you'll going to watch this entire clip again and again. "In Switzerland a woman raised a pair of lions. The authorities confiscated them for a zoo. 7 years later the woman came to visit the zoo." reads the video caption.

Since being shared on October 8, the video has raked up more than 8.4 million views. It has also received a flurry of comments.

"Oh my God, am afraid they don’t hurt her!," posted a Twitter user with heart emojis. "wow i loved it," commented another. "Wow, amazing" expressed a third. "Be careful please, they can hurt you" remarked a fourth.