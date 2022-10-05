Search icon
Lioness steals tiger cub in viral video; What happens next will shock you!

The viral clip opens with a lioness stealing a tiger cub.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 05, 2022, 09:17 AM IST

Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: There are videos on the Internet that frequently remind people of how dramatic the wilderness can be. Just like this video of a lioness stealing a tiger cub. The fascinating yet terrifying video was shared on Instagram and has gone immensely viral on social media. We are sure that the short segment is bound to send a shiver down your spine. 

The viral clip opens with a lioness stealing a tiger cub. After moving some distance, finally, the big cat releases the cub from her jaws and starts pampering him. The entire scene is just a sight to behold. "Lioness stolen tiger cubs" reads the video caption. 

Needless to mention, the video went viral for the obvious reasons and accumulated nearly 34k likes and tons of reaction from netizens. People were shocked to see the unexpected behavior of the lioness. Many praised the lioness for her adorable behaviour with tiger cub. "This is shocking and adorable," a user wrote.

Another user commented, "Sherni ne dil jeet liya."

