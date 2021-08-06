Lionel Messi to sign for Corinthians? Brazilian club pokes fun with old pic, fans and other clubs oblige

After the bombshell official announcement by Spanish football club Barcelona that Lionel Messi had parted ways with the club, social platforms have been alive with comments and reactions.

In the midst of all the server-crashing transfer talk, the Corinthians football club from Sao Paolo in Brazil decided to rack up the buzz.

Sharing Messi standing with his name on a Corinthians jersey with his preferred number 10, the club wrote on its official Twitter handle, “Oi, Sumido!”, alongside the big eye emoji.

In English, it translates to “Hi, missing!”, the club jokingly trying to make Messi nostalgic and emotionally inclined to give joining Corinthians a serious thought. Have a look at the Tweet:

The picture of Lionel Messi holding the Corinthians jersey with his name and number is from 2014. Messi was at the club’s official stadium Neo Química Arena. It was reportedly clicked in the aftermath of the 2014 Brazil World Cup semi-final match where Messi’s Argentina prevailed over Netherlands on penalties. The arguably greatest footballer of all time was unable to lift the world cup, losing to Germany in the finals.

Messi fans were quick to pick up the witty post and had their own jokes as they joined the fun. Have a look at some of the posts:

Welcome to Corinthians Messi pic.twitter.com/czM7GNJJdS — Digoo (@whodigoo) August 5, 2021

Ih olha o Tio Sylvinho falando com Messi... @Corinthians tá perto! pic.twitter.com/kzflF7Rz8E — Аlex Tobias (em) (@AlexNegrunes) August 5, 2021

The Fisher Cats have confirmed the signing of Leo Messi on a free transfer. Welcome to Manchester, Leo! pic.twitter.com/vhzLQrCeIT — New Hampshire Fisher Cats (@FisherCats) August 5, 2021

At 33, Lionel Messi is not a Barcelona player for the first time in his professional career. While the footballing phenom is currently without a club, there is no shortage of suitors.

Speculation of his next destination is rife, with French club PSG and England’s Manchester City being claimed as favourites to sign Messi on a free transfer.