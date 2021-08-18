Messi's tear-soaked tissue from Barcelona farewell put up for sale, check price

Lionel Messi announcing his exit was an emotional moment for all football fans. The Argentine superstar's departure from FC Barcelona became much more emotional when Messi broke down while during his farewell speech.

The audience of Barcelona players and media members stood and praised Messi for over a minute and a half as he stood beside the stage. The star was unable to fight back his tears.

When the GOAT couldn't hold back his tears during the goodbye speech, his wife Antonella offered him a tissue paper to wipe them away.

Now according to reports, a tear-soaked tissue, which Messi allegedly used to wipe his tears during the emotional goodbye speech at FC Barcelona, is on sale for an astounding price of $1 million.

An unknown person claims to have collected the used tissue and has placed an online advertisement for the tissue for sale at an expensive rate.

The individual is selling the tissue on a website called Meikeduo. He claims that the tissue included Messi's genetic material, which would allow people to clone the football player.

After 21 years at Camp Nou, the 34-year-old said his goodbyes and will now play for his new team, Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi could be set to debut for PSG either on August 29 or on September 12, making his first appearance in front of a packed house at the Parc des Princes.

Lionel Messi's signed a two-year contract with PSG which will reportedly pay him €35 million per season apart from other benefits.