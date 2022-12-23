Lionel Messi breaks a new world record, 4 days after winning FIFA World Cup 2022

Lionel Messi broke many world records after winning the FIFA World Cup 2022 final.

Lionel Messi’s incredible performance at the FIFA World Cup 2022 helped him and the Argentina team to win the thrilling final. The consistent performance by the ‘GOAT’ also helped him to break several world records both on and off the football field. After winning the FIFA World Cup 2022, Lionel Messi shared an image of himself lifting the trophy on Instagram. The image instantly went viral and became the most-liked photo on Instagram, leaving the image of World Record Egg behind. Now, the iconic image has broken another world record when it comes to likes on social media platforms.

Lionel Messi’s iconic FIFA World Cup 2022 winning Instagram post is now the most liked post across all the social media platforms including Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and others. Until now, the title for most liked post on social media platforms was held by Bella Poarch’s TikTok video that had more than 60 million likes. For context, the new most liked post on any social media platform ever featuring Lionel Messi and FIFA World Cup has received over 72 million likes.

Also read: Twitter will show you number of views on your tweet, just like YouTube



When it comes to Instagram’s top 10 most liked posts, Lionel Messi features in three of them. One being the World Cup winning image and the other two are the same image shared from different accounts. The image that has made it twice in the top 10 list is the legendary image of Lionel Messi playing chess with Cristiano Ronaldo. The image was shared by both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, and both of the post received immense love from fans of the ace football players.