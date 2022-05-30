Lion with bizarre ‘fringe’ mane goes viral, officials at China zoo deny giving haircut

Photo: Twitter

Did the big cat really get a haircut or was just having what we humans call a ‘bad hair day’? Well, if officials at the zoo in China where the lion is kept are to be believed, it was the latter.

Photographs of the male lion with the most bizarre looking mane have taken the internet by storm. The pictures were uploaded on Chinese social media by a visitor to the Guangzhou zoo. Since they were first posted on the website Little Red Book on May 28, the images have been reshared by thousands.

Netizens were divided in their views. While some took them lightly and marvelled at the uncanny resemblance of the lion’s mane with Joe Exotic, the lead character in Netflix’s hit docu-series Tiger King, others were unhappy with an alleged haircut given to the animal.

In pic: Netflix's 'Tiger King' star Joe Exotic

A spokesperson from the zoo has denied that officials had anything to do with the makeover of the lion, adding that it probably took care of the hairdo itself. The look apparently was a natural phenomenon due to the lion grooming itself by brushing its mane after licking its paws. Thus, the zoo sees the haircut as a result of the lion’s own doing.

Netizens on Chinese social media also pointed out that the lion did not have the same hair when they had earlier visited the zoo, it was reported. Some expressed scepticism about the explanation of the zoo, saying that such a hairdo needs multiple steps including trimming of hair, washing it and then blow-drying into shape. The lion getting them naturally was close to impossible, they said.

