Lion's surprising vegetarian moment: Viral video shows king of jungle eating leaves!

New Delhi: The majestic lions, undisputed rulers of the animal kingdom, are renowned for their carnivorous nature and exceptional hunting skills. However, it might come as a surprise that these formidable hunters occasionally dabble in a vegetarian diet. A recent viral video circulating on social media captured a remarkable moment when a lion was seen munching on leaves from a tree.

Yes. Lions sometimes eat grass & leaves. It may come as a surprise, but there are many reasons as why they eat grass & leaves.



It helps them to settle stomach aches & in extreme cases provides water. pic.twitter.com/Crov6gLjWm — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) July 21, 2023

Indian Forest Service Officer, Susanta Nanda, took to Twitter to share the captivating video. In the clip, the lion elegantly plucked leaves directly from a tree branch and consumed them with apparent relish. Alongside the video, Officer Nanda provided valuable insights into this intriguing behavior, stating, "Yes. Lions sometimes eat grass & leaves. It may come as a surprise, but there are many reasons as why they eat grass and leaves. It helps them to settle stomach aches & in extreme cases provides water."

The video swiftly gained traction, amassing nearly 12,000 views, and sparked a flurry of comments from intrigued viewers sharing their opinions and personal experiences.

One user shared their own encounter with grass-eating animals, stating, "Yes, my cats and dogs too love grass, but sometimes eating too much upsets their stomachs."

Another user speculated about the potential role of grass and leaves in digestion, saying, "Maybe grass and leaves help to digest meat. My dog used to eat a lot even after having a full meal."

A third user shed light on a common belief among feline enthusiasts, commenting, "Cats, Lions, Tigers eat grass to cleanse their digestive system."



While lions predominantly thrive on a diet of meat, there are instances when they might seek out plant-based food sources. Such instances are particularly noticeable during times of scarcity, drought, or when their prey is limited. In these situations, lions may resort to consuming grass and leaves to supplement their diet and find temporary relief from digestive issues.