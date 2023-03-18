Search icon
Angry lion rips off man's finger at zoo, old viral video terrifies netizens

A video that has gone viral on social media shows a man annoying a lion behind a cage. But things did not go well for him.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 05:10 PM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: Prepare to be scared because the video you're about to view is not for the faint-hearted. A video that has gone viral on social media shows a man annoying a lion behind a cage. But things did not go well for him. The lion chops off the man's finger, clearly irritated by his constant annoyance. 

As per numerous reports, this incident occurred in Jamaica last year. The footage of the incident has gone viral yet again. It shows a Jamaican zoo employee inserting his finger into a chain-link cage. He approaches the lion and tries to stroke it like a cat. The zookeeper ignores the lion's growling and continues playing with it. The animal then strikes the guy and hits its jaws around his finger. 

(Warning: Viewer discretion advised)

Watch the viral video here:

Netizens flooded the comment section with their unique reactions after watching the disturbing video. Some users had no sympathy for the guy because they believed he brought this on himself.

Reactions:

"This is stupidity," one user wrote. "Oh my god really, what was he imagining?" wrote another. "Why did he even place his hand in the cage?" a third person asked.

 

