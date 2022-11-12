Lion King 2.0: Monkey steals lion cub in viral video, netizen react

Search icon
Similar to this video of a monkey stealing a lion cub has gone viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 12:40 PM IST

Representative Image

New Delhi: There are numerous videos on the Internet that show how dramatic the wilderness can be. Similar to this video of a monkey stealing a lion cub. The fascinating yet terrifying video was shared on Instagram and has gone extremely viral. We are confident that the brief segment will send shivers down your spine.

The viral clip opens with money holding up lion cub in his arms while he is on top of a tree. Netizens compared the sight with Lion King and trust us the entire scene is just a sight to behold.

Needless to mention, the clip went viral for obvious reasons and accumulated nearly 600 likes and tons of reaction from Instagram users. Netizens were shocked to see the unexpected behavior of the monkey. Many praised the monkey for his adorable behaviour with lion cub. "I don’t feel bad, because lions eats everybody’s kids anyways," a user wrote.

Another user commented, "Nah Bro it’s Rafiki teaching Simba everything the light touches.  the King has returned."

