Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Man enters bank with suicide note and gun, leaves with..., know what happened

This company names office meeting rooms after Indian sweets, watch viral video to know unique names

'I know my safety is not guaranteed': Kenyan airport whistleblower who exposed Adani Group

Wife kisses 'Bob the lord' for being 'Animal's dushman' at IIFA 2024, brother celebrates grand return

Yuvraj Singh under fire for comments on past relationship with this famous actress…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Man enters bank with suicide note and gun, leaves with..., know what happened

Man enters bank with suicide note and gun, leaves with..., know what happened

This company names office meeting rooms after Indian sweets, watch viral video to know unique names

This company names office meeting rooms after Indian sweets, watch viral video to know unique names

Wife kisses 'Bob the lord' for being 'Animal's dushman' at IIFA 2024, brother celebrates grand return

Wife kisses 'Bob the lord' for being 'Animal's dushman' at IIFA 2024, brother celebrates grand return

10 times Govinda motivated us with strong inspirational messages 

10 times Govinda motivated us with strong inspirational messages 

Easy vegetable pizza recipe for guilt-free dinner

Easy vegetable pizza recipe for guilt-free dinner

High cholesterol: 7 foods you should avoid

High cholesterol: 7 foods you should avoid

Punjab News: तीन चोरों से अकेली भिड़ी महिला, एड़ी-चोटी का जोर लगा घर में घुसने से रोका, बहादुरी का Video Viral

Punjab News: तीन चोरों से अकेली भिड़ी महिला, एड़ी-चोटी का जोर लगा घर में घुसने से रोका, बहादुरी का Video Viral

'ओम्फो.. धर्राटे काट रही', एक साथ 71 Lamborghini का रौला देख लोग हुए दंग, Video हुआ Viral

'ओम्फो.. धर्राटे काट रही', एक साथ 71 Lamborghini का रौला देख लोग हुए दंग, Video हुआ Viral

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
10 thirst trap pics of Nora Fatehi

10 thirst trap pics of Nora Fatehi

7 delicious Navratri dishes without onion and garlic

7 delicious Navratri dishes without onion and garlic

Most expensive Rolls-Royce cars in the world

Most expensive Rolls-Royce cars in the world

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Wife kisses 'Bob the lord' for being 'Animal's dushman' at IIFA 2024, brother celebrates grand return

Wife kisses 'Bob the lord' for being 'Animal's dushman' at IIFA 2024, brother celebrates grand return

When Shah Rukh Khan called Aamir Khan's marketing strategy 'chichorapan', 3 Idiots star shot back

When Shah Rukh Khan called Aamir Khan's marketing strategy 'chichorapan', 3 Idiots star shot back

'Organisers were told not...': Gurdas Maan shares why he felt left out of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's reception

'Organisers were told not...': Gurdas Maan shares why he felt left out of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's reception

HomeViral

Viral

This company names office meeting rooms after Indian sweets, watch viral video to know unique names

The office also contains a special gaming area where the workers can play, for instance, cricket to relax and be a team.

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Oct 02, 2024, 10:12 AM IST

This company names office meeting rooms after Indian sweets, watch viral video to know unique names
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

LinkedIn India’s Community Manager Raunak Ramteke has recently become a popular figure on social media due to his elaborate description of the LinkedIn office in Bengaluru. In a series of Instagram videos, Ramteke presented the office’s luxurious facilities, which raised the topic of the perfect workplace.

The three-day event was aimed at showcasing how the LinkedIn office has been designed in a way that fits the professional setting. Among these are such creatively named meeting rooms as ‘Kaju Katli’ and ‘Gulab Jamun’, which add the Indian spirit into the sphere of business. The office also contains a special gaming area where the workers can play, for instance, cricket to relax and be a team.

Also, a music room is provided to allow the team members to be creative and free from the working environment. The posts that Ramteke created have become viral, and many people who saw the video shared their appreciation and wished to work in such an environment. Such comments were such as “This is the kind of office that makes you want to go to work every day!” and “Craving to be in the gulab jamun room,” which shows a desire for optimal work and play.
 

This is not a new trend where companies get to show just how great their corporate offices are. Similarly, a video of an employee at a Google Singapore office went viral for the same reason earlier this year, and it is important to understand how workplaces are changing in the twenty-first century.

With more organisations realising that employee health and happiness have a direct impact on organisational performance, Ramteke’s tour of LinkedIn’s Bengaluru campus shows how design can improve efficiency and satisfaction. Increasingly, professionals are looking for jobs that allow them to be comfortable while also being creative, and Ramteke’s posts show that there is demand for more playful corporate environments.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Oxandrolone for Bodybuilding: Dosage, Potential Side Effects, Benefits, and Purchasing Oxandrolone Pills Online

Oxandrolone for Bodybuilding: Dosage, Potential Side Effects, Benefits, and Purchasing Oxandrolone Pills Online

Meet man who is closely related to Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, owns multi-crore business, his famous daughter is...

Meet man who is closely related to Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, owns multi-crore business, his famous daughter is...

How Goddess Lakshmi inspired JRD Tata to come up with first Indian cosmetic brand

How Goddess Lakshmi inspired JRD Tata to come up with first Indian cosmetic brand

Stanozolol Steroid and Its Cycle, Benefits, Side Effects, and Dosage for Bodybuilding

Stanozolol Steroid and Its Cycle, Benefits, Side Effects, and Dosage for Bodybuilding

Taarak Mehta is no longer the lunch time show, Palak Sindhwani is latest to accuse producers

Taarak Mehta is no longer the lunch time show, Palak Sindhwani is latest to accuse producers

MORE

MOST VIEWED

10 thirst trap pics of Nora Fatehi

10 thirst trap pics of Nora Fatehi

7 delicious Navratri dishes without onion and garlic

7 delicious Navratri dishes without onion and garlic

Most expensive Rolls-Royce cars in the world

Most expensive Rolls-Royce cars in the world

Alia Bhatt is a shining jewel at Jigra promotion

Alia Bhatt is a shining jewel at Jigra promotion

From Jodhpur to Manali: 6 quick weekend getaways from Delhi

From Jodhpur to Manali: 6 quick weekend getaways from Delhi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement